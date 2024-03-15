HHS dropoff issues, junkyard injunction, and burglar nabbed

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1919, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported that a “good roads” session of the board of commissioners was held as multiple petitions were approved, one of them being for a four-mile road between Salem and Clay townships.

The Methodist Centenary Trombone Choir of 100 Instruments, headed by director Frank Sutphen, was shown as it was titled to be “the world’s greatest missionary event of the century,” and was the first time 100 trombones had “ever been organized into a single musical unit.”

Gatch Brown of the Red Cross Chapter of Highland County attended a Red Cross Home Service Institute in Cincinnati, where information was given to the different chapters on help the organization would be giving to soldiers and their families.

The State Highway Advisory Board granted the Clermont County Board of Commissioners a $300,000 appropriation for the construction of a federal road, which would bring a state road from Hillsboro to Hamilton County.

A formal opening for the new Greenfield Hospital was planned, with the general public welcome to attend “and inspect this most beautiful and modern institution,” the welcoming committee including George Morehouse and J.B. Glenn, among others.

In sports, Hillsboro and Greenfield played the third of a three-game season series as Hillsboro won the rubber match, 49-11, making the second half of the match “not so exciting.”

Beaver Bros., located in Hillsboro on Rt. No. 5, advertised one barrel of flour of baker’s bread, 196 pounds, which was advertised to make 330 one-pound loaves of bread, for a price to not exceed $14.50.

This week in 1944, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that three Republican positions were being contested for the primary, as battles to represent the clerk of courts, General Assembly and sheriff were to be held, with Fay Gustin and Howard Dunseith against one another for sheriff, among others.

The Paint Aerie 1325 FOE was the successful bidder for a hog box for the price of $75 at an auction held at town hall, which was to the benefit of the Red Cross War Fund drive, with the box planned to be painted red, white and blue.

Two men, Howard Young, 18, and Duke Gee, 58, were arrested in separate incidents for intoxication, after which both pled guilty and paid fines of $5 apiece and court costs.

McClain High School language teacher Adelaide Shull planned to help observe the first Ohio Latin Week by giving Latin students at the high school “a fresh appraisal of the value of Latin in the modern world.”

The final meeting of the Fairfield High School vo-ag short machinery farm course, a class studying farm machinery maintenance with movies from The Pure Oil Co., was planned for the week.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Bordertown Gun Fights,” starring Bill Elliott and Gabby Hayes, and “Cry Havoc,” starring Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern and Joan Blondell.

The Highland County Farm Bureau Association, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including 20-percent mermash chick starter for $3.90 per cwt. and 32-percent poultry supplement for $4.35 per cwt.

This week in 1969, The Press-Gazette reported that a Brown County man was being held in the Highland County Jail for a burglary charge after the man was arrested inside the C.R. Roberts and Sons Feed Mill.

Rocky Fork Lake announced that it planned to change the procedure for the rental of docks, with the new policy to be $40 per boat. People that had a dock at the North Beach Marina or a cluster dock were to apply for renewal at the North Beach Park Office.

County Prosecutor John Crouse filed an injunction against four area junkyards, with the injunction based on the location of junkyards that are adjacent to state, county or township roads and screening them from view.

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors was “sitting with fingers crossed” as it pertained to monetary decisions on whether or not construction would happen for a third floor at the hospital.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “West Side Story,” written by Ernest Lehman, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn and Rita Moreno.

Royal Blue Supermarket, located at the back of the courthouse, advertised multiple products including three cans of Hilton oyster stew for $1, a pound of ground sausage for 59 cents and a one-pound box of Monarch crackers for 25 cents.

This week in 1994, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council approved annexation for a North High Street property, moving construction for the more than $9 million Kmart superstore forward.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners reported that they planned to “put pressure” on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to put up some of the money for a wastewater system that would clean up the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The Hillsboro Police Department announced that, due to safety concerns, it might need to start issuing citations to drivers that were stopping within the 300 block of West Main Street to drop off students in front of the high school.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs were preparing for a contest against Portsmouth East in the Division IV district semifinals at the Convocation Center at Ohio University in Athens.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Greedy,” starring Michael J. Fox and Kirk Douglas, and “8 Seconds,” starring Luke Perry and Cynthia Geary.

Great Scot Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including three rolls of paper towels for $1, a gallon of bleach for 49 cents and a 12-ounce carton of orange juice for 99 cents.

