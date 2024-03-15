Park security, uptown parking council topics

Hillsboro City Council passed two appropriations-related ordinances during a meeting Thursday at its new council chambers at 130 N. High St.

According to the report of Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott, there were eight commercial and seven residential building permits issued for the month of February. Current private developments include Five Below, the Marriott Hotel and the Horizon Fiber to Home project.

Street and Safety Committee Chair Adam Wilkin reported that the committee met to discuss security at Shaffer Park and uptown hourly parking. The committee heard from Tim Hamilton, who handles security systems for other city properties. It was decided that the city parks and recreation director show the park to Hamilton to assess the needs and determine a price for security services at the park.

Each member of the committee has volunteered to reach out to different parts of the local community to find out more information a gauge the overall sentiment from the public about the issue of hourly parking in the uptown area. The issue will be discussed during the next committee meeting.

Utility Committee Chair Greg Maurer reported about the topics covered during the most recent meeting of the committee.

The committee motioned to have Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley draft an ordinance to bring 2017 legislation about sewer minimums into compliance.

The committee discussed billing waste collection out of the utilities office, and will revisit the issue when numbers are available for discussion.

A motion was made to draft an ordinance to make a minimum monthly bill, possibly $25, for water customers that shut off the meter to their property.

Community Enhancement Committee Chair Jo Sanborn reported about a meeting of the committee to discuss a portable ice skating rink. A quote from Glice out of Colorado back in 2022 to rent for 60 days was about $45,0000. An updated quote was for $190,000 with a 15 percent discount if rented. In light of the new quote, it was decided to table the ice skating rink project and focus on existing park projects with Shaffer Park, Rotary Park, Beech Street and others.

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to amusement device penalties was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to water rates was moved to a second reading.

An Ohio Department of Transportation resolution for pedestrian crosswalks was moved to a second reading after failing to be voted on as an emergency.

An ordinance to make appropriations of $112,376 to hire a custodian and code enforcement official was unanimously approved.

An ordinance to make appropriations of $1,125 for the Movies Under the Stars program was unanimously approved.

