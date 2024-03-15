Shane Profitt and Tyler Braden headline FOB

Profitt Photos via Festival of the Bells Committee Braden Photos via Festival of the Bells Committee

Shane Profitt and Tyler Braden will be the featured country music performers at the 2024 Festival of the Bells, committee president Tom Zile announced Friday.

The 2024 festival is scheduled for July 4-6 at Crossroads Park in Hillsboro.

Profitt, announced to be Friday’s main performer, is a self-proclaimed “salt-of-the-earth southerner with a straight-shooting swagger and kind smile.” Profitt was working overtime shifts in 2021 somewhere an hour south of Nashville but is now performing at the Ryman Auditorium, and the Grand Ole Opry. Profitt is known for songs such as “Still Picks Up” and a three-song collection titled “Maury Country Line,” which includes “Better Off Fishin’”, “Guys Like Me” and “How It Oughta Be”.

Braden, Saturday night’s main performer, is from the small town of Slapout, Alabama, where he began his musical journey playing guitar and writing songs. He became a firefighter and then moved to Nashville to continue his musical craft, meeting his manager in January 2017. Braden has performed songs like “What Do They Know”, “Try Losing One” and a six-track collection called “Neon Grave.”

Follow www.timesgazette.com for more information.