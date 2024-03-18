Community Easter Egg Hunt

Fifteen thousand plastic eggs filled with treats will be hidden for a Community Easter Egg Hunt planned for Saturday, March 23 at Crossroads Park in Hillsboro.

More than 50 of the eggs will reward the finder with a special Easter basket. There will be five age groups and the event runs runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s newest park off West Main Street.

The Balloon Man will be on hand making balloon animals for kids; there will be bounce house; free food including hot dogs, chips and water; and an Easter Bunny and a lamb will be there that kids can have their picture taken with.

There will be a 10-minute devotional from the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene to share the story of Easter.

This is the second year the church has put the event on for the city of Hillsboro.

“We just feel like it’s a way we can reach out to the community to show that we are part of the community and that we care about the community,” pastor Tom Zile said. “We know there are those who struggle with food and this is a chance for them to have a small meal for free. It’s a chance for us to share the story of Easter and have a fun time along with that, and a way to show we are here for the community.”

