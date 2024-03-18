Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County in the coming week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

S.R. 138 bride replacement — Work is set to begin on April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. There is a 90-day closure beginning April 1; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

U.S. 50 resurfacing — Work is set to begin on April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. One lane will be maintained by flagging as required. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 41 resurfacing — Work is set to resume May 2024. Work has begun in September of last year for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between Jefferson Street in Greenfield (S.R. 28) and S.R. 753 north. The road will remain open for the duration of the project. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion: Spring 2024.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.