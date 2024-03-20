OSHP: Peebles man hits cruiser head-on

A Peebles man was seriously injured Tuesday when his vehicle collided head-on with an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Davis Memorial Road east of Steam Furnace Road in Meigs Township, Adams County, according to the OSHP’s Georgetown Post.

Steven Michael Hunter Smallwood, 19, of Peebles, was driving eastbound on Davis Memorial Road while operating a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. Trooper David L. Ellis, 27, of Georgetown, was driving westbound on Davis Memorial Road while operating a 2021 marked Ohio State Highway Patrol Dodge Charger.

Smallwood’s vehicle and Trooper Ellis’ vehicle struck head-on near a hillcrest on the roadway. Smallwood sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medial Center by Air Evac, the state patrol said. Ellis was transported by emergency personnel to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Smallwood was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Peebles Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, West Union Emergency Medical Service, and Air Evac.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post.