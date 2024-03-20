Sanders defeats Stratton for sheriff

Randy Sanders defeated Brandon Stratton in the 2024 primary election for Highland County sheriff by an unofficial count of 4,175 to 2,226, according to online results released early Wednesday morning by the Highland County Board of Elections.

With both candidates running on the Republican ticket and no one running on the Democratic side, Sanders will be unopposed in the November General Election.

He will tentatively replace current sheriff Donnie Barrera when his term expires on Jan, 5, 2025.

Barrera is retiring.

Stratton, for reasons that officials have not revealed, was placed on administrative leave from his position as Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy on March 7. He was reinstated to the position on the morning of March 12, but later that day was placed back on paid administrative leave.

The next day Barrera, who had previously endorsed Stratton in the campaign for sheriff, said, “Effective immediately, I am withdrawing my endorsement for any candidate for Highland County sheriff.”

He offered no other details.

Sanders has 40-plus years of local law enforcement experience and currently serves as an investigator with the Highland County Task Force.

“I’d like to thank all of the people who trusted me enough to vote for me and definitely thank everyone who supported me and helped me to get to this point,” said Sanders. “I’d like to give a special thank you to my family and my Sanders for Sheriff Committee.”

Stratton thanked his supporters, family, friends and the voters. “I understand the turnout given the turn of events that’s happened over the past two weeks – I still have no idea what this is about,” he said. “I just want to thank Tom and Maggie Horst for all their hard work and support. I’d like to say thank you to the deputies of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. They showed a lot of professionalism throughout this campaign, and I really appreciate that.”

A Highland County Children Services Replacement levy failed by an unofficial vote of 3,961 to 3,193. “This is a potential $900,000 shortfall without those levy dollars next calendar year, and so, I know we’ll continue to have those discussions,” said Jeremy Ratcliff, Highland County Job and Family Services director.

Highland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Daniels said, “I wanna kind of express my disappointment that the Children Services levy didn’t pass last night. We’re talking about protecting children that need to come out of places that put them in harm’s way. I think most of the kids probably would rather be at home, but they’re in a situation that is, in some cases, life or death for them,” he said.

An additional police levy for the village of Leesburg was passed by a vote of 87 to 57.

An additional current expenses levy for the village of Mowrystown failed by a vote of 32 to 26.

A cemetery renewal levy for Clay Township failed by a vote of 132 to 118.

In an extremely crowded race in the Republican primary to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, David J. Taylor won with 26,102 votes. Shane Wilkin (Hillsboro) led the race in Highland County with 2,652 votes, but finished fourth in the entire district with 9,871 votes. Tim O’Hara received 22,522 votes. Larry Kidd 19,459, Ron Hood 9,046, Phil Heimlich 5,084, Tom Hwang 3,214, Kim Georgeton 2,380, Charles Tassell 1,769, Niraj Antani 1,736 and Derek Myers 1,581.

Samantha Meadows received 14,946 votes for her uncontested race in the Democratic primary to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District.

Joe Biden defeated Dean Phillips in the Democratic primary for presidential delegates, and Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie in the Republican primary for presidential delegates.

Sherrod Brown received 529,497 statewide votes in his uncontested race in the Democratic primary for U.S. senator.

Bernie Moreno won the Republican primary for U.S. senator with 553,674 votes. Matt Dolan received 360,197 votes, and Frank LaRose received 182,441 votes.

Ellen Yvette Clark received 1,916 votes in the uncontested Democratic primary for state representative of the 91st district.

Bob Peterson received 10,967 votes in his uncontested Republican primary for state representative of the 91st district.

David A. Glass received 4,561 Highland County votes to represent the 17th District in the Republican State Central Committee.

Bonnie Ward received 4,612 Highland County votes to represent the 17th District in the Republican State Central Committee.

David T. Daniels received 4,734 votes in his uncontested Republican primary for Highland County commissioner.

Terry L. Britton received 4,817 votes in his uncontested Republican primary for Highland County commissioner.

Anneka P. Collins received 4,664 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County prosecuting attorney.

Dwight O. Hodson received 5,125 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for clerk of Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Chad E. McConnaughey received 5,076 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County recorder.

Vickie L. Warnock received 5,162 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County treasurer.

Christopher M. Fauber received 4,966 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County engineer.

Jeff Beery received 5,202 votes in the uncontested Republican primary for Highland County coroner.

Phyllis Neola Matlack received 180 votes in the uncontested race for Greenfield North Republican Central Committee.

Dean R. Waddell received 137 votes in the uncontested race for Greenfield South Republican Central Committee.

Tracy Aranyos received 168 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro North East Republican Central Committee.

Charles H. Walker received 162 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro North West Republican Central Committee.

Robert. L Huffman received 103 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South East Republican Central Committee.

Jan Vosper received 106 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South West A Republican Central Committee.

Richard Donley received 112 votes in the uncontested race for Hillsboro South West B Republican Central Committee.

Shawn C. Priest received 108 votes in the uncontested race for Leesburg Republican Central Committee.

Mel McKenzie received 199 votes in the uncontested race for Fairfield East Republican Central Committee.

Ken Davis received 69 votes in the uncontested race for Fairfield West Republican Central Committee.

Chris Toller received 180 votes in the uncontested race for Lynchburg Republican Central Committee.

Richard L. Warner Jr. received 23 votes in the uncontested race for Dodson Republican Central Committee.

Linda K. Roush received 199 votes in the uncontested race for Whiteoak Republican Central Committee.

Jeff Ryan received 139 votes in the uncontested race for Brushcreek Republican Central Committee.

Chuck Emery received 245 votes in the uncontested race for Concord Republican Central Committee.

Philip J. Weyrich received 95 votes in the uncontested race for Jackson Republican Central Committee.

Montey Scott received 187 votes in the uncontested race for Liberty North West Republican Central Committee.

Terry L. Britton received 263 votes in the uncontested race for Liberty South Republican Central Committee.

John C. Abell received 159 votes in the uncontested race for Marshall Republican Central Committee.

Joanna L. Mahan received 309 votes in the uncontested race for New Market Republican Central Committee.

Steven M. Karnes received 105 votes in the uncontested race for Paint North Republican Central Committee.

Roger D. Ruggles received 186 votes in the uncontested race for Paint South West Republican Central Committee.

Tina Hughes received 196 votes in the uncontested race for Penn Republican Central Committee.

Karen Faust received 125 votes in the uncontested race for Salem Republican Central Committee.

Angela L. Smith received 197 votes in the uncontested race for Union Republican Central Committee.

John B. Setty received 164 votes in the uncontested race for Washington Republican Central Committee.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.