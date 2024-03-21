HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 17

INCIDENT

A resident of the 600 block of S.R. 131 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate. No charges were filed.

March 18

INCIDENTS/CHARGE

A deputy responded to a complaint of a juvenile making threats to other juveniles on social media. After investigation, the juvenile was charged with menacing and being unruly.

A resident of the 10000 block of S.R. 28 reported vandalism to a mobile home.

A resident of the 200 block of Woodland Drive reported theft from a bank account. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of East Deadfall Road to a report of a domestic dispute. Charges are currently pending and the investigation is ongoing.

March 20

INCIDENT

A resident of the 1800 block of S.R. 73 reported fraud.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher K. Hacker, 18, of Hillsboro, failure to stay in marked lane and reckless operation.

Zane M. Brooks, 24, of Hillsboro, failure to stay in marked lane and reckless operation.

Tony W. Allgood, 33, of Columbus, driving under suspension.

Scott D. Douglas, 19, of Greenfield, speeding.