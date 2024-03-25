Movie about black Greenfield auto makers being developed

This is the cover of the award-winning book “The C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939” by Christopher Nelson. Submitted photo

Bright Morning Star Films, Paradestormer Productions and Silver Screen Indie are in development for a feature film based on the award-winning book “The C.R. Patterson and Son’s Company Black Pioneers in the Vehicle Building Industry, 1865-1939” by Christopher Nelson as seen on the TV show “The View”. The film is under the working title “Driven”. A separate documentary is being produced along side the feature film.

The film is set in the late 19th to early 20th century in America as it revolves around the Patterson and Son’s automotive company in Greenfield. Frederick Patterson began producing automobiles in 1915. He became the first and only African American manufacturer known to have built an automobile. This company led many pioneering efforts in providing proper vehicles for both horse-drawn and motorized school transportation. He was also an industry leader in winter buggy design. The story will follow the trials and tribulations of the early African American business operating in a white dominated business world.

Beyond overcoming obstacles, the story follows the exceeding accomplishments from Patterson’s life from education, politics, sports and being an African American business man and entrepreneur during these times. The script will also entail overcoming obstacles, breaking the color barriers and embarking on the American Dream.

Nelson has contributed more than 2,000 hours of research and development collecting the history of the Patterson’s legacy. He and Johnny Reeves will be co-writing the film based on Nelson’s research.

Executive producing the film will be Nelson. Bright Morning Star Films will be the producing company while Paradestormer Productions will be handling the production on the film.

Matt Hoffman