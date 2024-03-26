Lady Lions drop season opener

The Fairfield Lady Lions fell behind early and were unable to recover as they dropped their season opener Monday at Portsmouth Notre Dame, 8-1.

The Fairfield Lady Lions gave up five unearned runs in the first three innings to trail 5-0. Fairfield also failed to consistently put the ball in play, striking out 14 times to the Lady Titan pitchers.

Fairfield scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 5-1. Leadoff hitter Sydney Hooper reached base on an infield error and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Rilee Quickle. Hooper moved to the third base on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Caitlyn Quickle.

Katelyn Chambliss had the other hit for Fairfield in the top of the fifth inning. Katelyn also pitched well in relief of starting pitcher Quickle. Chambliss pitched two scoreless innings, giving up only two hits.

Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Quickle (1 for 2, double, 1 RBI) and Chambliss ( 1 for 3).

Quickle (0-1) suffered the loss for Fairfield. Her pitching line was 4 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs (2 earned runs), 4 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

Chambliss’ line was: 2 innings, 2 hits, no runs, no walks, no strikeouts.

Gwen Sparks (2-0) was the winning pitcher for Notre Dame. Her pitching line: 5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, no earned runs, no walks, and 9 strikeouts. Ava Rush’s pitching line: 2 innings, no hits, no runs, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

The Fairfield Lady Lions will look to defend their 2023 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship as they open conference play vs. the Peebles Tuesday at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex. Game time is 5 p.m.

The Lady Lions play Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay and Friday at Hillsboro. Both games start at 5 p.m.

Information for this story was provided by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball.