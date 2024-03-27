Creations from FFA strawberries

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Sharon’s strawberry pie is shown in this picture. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Happy Easter! In the kitchen this week I am making strawberry pie and strawberry shortcake.

I bought a case of strawberries from the FFA and they are delicious. Thank you, Riley Collins, for asking me to buy strawberries. I am making everything strawberry. I even put them on ice cream and made strawberry short cakes. Thank you FFA for selling these strawberries. I think I need to buy two cases next year.

You will love this pie. Have a great week.

Ingredients

1 9-inch frozen pie crust baked (I made my own pie crust), but either way is fine.

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 lb. strawberries, sliced

1 3-ounce package of strawberry jello

Instructions

Bake pie crust according to package directions, then remove from the oven and let it cool.

Meanwhile, in large saucepan, add sugar and water and heat over medium heat. Slowly whisk in your cornstarch to incorporate well to make sure you don’t have any lumps.

Stir continuously for about 4-5 minutes until the mixture thickens and turns a little clear. Remove from the heat and whisk in your strawberry jello until completely dissolved. Let cool to room temperature.

Once cooled, add in your strawberries and toss to coat evenly, then pour into prepared pie crust.

Place in refrigerator to set for about 2-3 hours. Dollop with whipped cream if desired.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.