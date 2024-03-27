HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 25

INCIDENT

A resident of the 4100 block of Point Liberty Road reported fraud.

March 26

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a report of a juvenile being assaulted by another juvenile. The assault allegedly took place during school at Whiteoak High School. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of Clark County advised they had purchased cattle from what they thought was a farm located on East Prospect Road. After attempting to pick the cattle up, it was determined to be a scam. The incident is currently under investigation.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 6200 block of West Welcome Road. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal dispute between neighbors. Charges were declined.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Isaiah M. Green, 24, of Hillsboro, speeding.

Ethan G. Whalen, 23, of Hillsboro, speeding.

Jill C. Barnett, 51, of Hillsboro, failure to yield.

Richard A. Penn, 50 of Leesburg, driving under suspension.

Dalton R. Weber, 23, of Hillsboro, driving without a valid license.