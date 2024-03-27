SSCC summer, fall registration underway

Students are now registering for summer and/or fall classes at Southern State. Make plans now to secure your seat for next semester. Submitted photo

Southern State Community College’s summer semester begins May 20 and the fall semester begins Aug. 26, and registration for both is currently underway.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences and law enforcement; as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, air frame and power plant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses and workforce training programs.

To view the summer and/or fall semester schedule that Southern State will be offering visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.