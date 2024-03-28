52nd radio telethon raises $165,161

Highland County Society for Children and Adults Executive Secretary Patty Day presents an Elmo stuffed animal to poster child Zaphod Cooper. Josiah Robinson can be seen in the background. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Generosity was flowing all around Wednesday during the 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Telethon to benefit the Highland County Society for Children and Adults that saw $165,161 raised in two hours at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School in Greenfield.

The total raised was the most since 2008 when the total raised was $200,000 before the economy crashed.

The giving atmosphere began before the actual telethon at a meet and greet event when 7-year-old Josiah Robinson, the son of poster adult Darlene Robinson, said he wanted to give a bike he had received for Christmas to 5-year-old poster child Zaphod Cooper.

Patty Day, executive secretary for the society, said Josiah asked his mother if he could give the bike that he had outgrown to Cooper. When Josiah’s mother agreed, Day contacted the Hillsboro Eagles who in turn provided Josiah with a bike to replace the one he was donating, in addition to helmets and other safety gear for both Josiah and Cooper.

“I thought that was pretty touching,” Day said.

In addition to the bike and gear that were presented at Wednesday’s radio telethon, the Hillsboro Eagles made the largest donation of the night — $25,000 — that matched the donation they gave a year ago.

Going into the event, Day said she was nervous about how the radio telethon would be able raise more money than last year’s $150,434.

But, Day said, “Highland County doesn’t let Highland countians down. They showed up in numbers once again.”

Rocky Coss, who organizes the event put on by the Rotary Clubs from Hillsboro and Greenfield, said it was estimated that more than 300 people showed up at the Hillsboro Orpheum for the event.

Some of the larger donors in addition to the Eagles included: Merchants National Bank $15,000, Cassner Foundation $15,000, Hillsboro Rotary Club $12,450 (including $6,450 from the club’s annual chili dinner), Highland County AMVETS $10,000, Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 $10,000, Hillsboro Elks $6,486, Highland District Hospital $5,795, First State Bank $4,250 plus a couple items for the event auction, People’s Bank $2,500, NCB $2,500 and Southern Hills Bank $1,500.

Coss said there were also some individuals that donated $1,000 or more.

He also said thate donations typically trickle in after the radio telethon. Donations can still be dropped off at First State Bank in Hillsboro, or mailed to the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, 131 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

“It was a great evening. As the society has said for years, it’s local people helping local people and this is just one example of that,” Coss said. “The Rotary Clubs and the society certainly appreciate every donation that was made, no matter of the size.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.