Lyncburg-Clay, Whiteoak perform at opening day

Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters

The Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs, led by director Paul McCalla and guard instructor Brittney Waits, were in the 2024 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade for the second straight year. The band from Whiteoak High School also performed in the parade.

“Every band member in the parade today put in a lot of work to prepare and had a great morning exploring Findlay Market before step-off. These band members are awesome. They help each other and they encourage each other constantly. In band, we can not be successful without everyone putting forward their best at all times. These students do just that — always representing their community and school positively,” said McCalla.

The Lynchburg-Clay Music Boosters added, “Thanks to everyone who made this great event possible for our students at Lynchburg-Clay. Special thanks to Delaware North for donating the hats we wore for the parade. We also would like to share two photos of a fellow Highland County marching band from Whiteoak. One band… one sound!

“Go Highland County and go Reds!”