FHS Lions fall to Blue Lions

Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

LEESBURG — Washington senior Evan Lynch turned in a dominating performance on the mound Friday for the Washington Blue Lions as they defeated the Fairfield Lions in a non-conference matchup, 9-1.

Lynch went the full seven innings with one hit and one earned run. He walked three and struck out five.

At the plate, Washington had 10 hits, led by senior John Wall, batting lead off and going 2 for 4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored.

For Fairfield, Zane Matthews had one hit and scored his team’s lone run, that coming in the bottom of the first.

The Blue Lions did their damage with two runs in the first, two more in the second and five in the third.

Wyatt Wiley started on the mound for Fairfield and took the loss, going 2.1 innings with five hits and eight runs (seven earned), two walks and two strikeouts.

Matthews pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing a hit, one unearned run and notching one strikeout.

Carson Chandler pitched four scoreless innings for Fairfield, with three walks, two strikeouts and four hits allowed.

The Blue Lions improved to 3-0 with the victory.

Fairfield slipped to 2-2.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 sb; Aden Osborne, 2-5, 1 run; Bryce Yeazel, 1-4, 1 run; Cayden Dossenbach, 0-1; Sam Lotz, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp; Evan Lynch, 1-2, hbp; Will Miller, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 run; Cooper Robertson, 0-1, 2 bb, 2 runs, 1 rbi, hbp, 1 sb; Gavin Coffman, 1-2, 2 rbi, 1 run; Hunter Hinkley, 1-1, 1 bb, 1 sb; Bryson Heath, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Hunter Mick, 0-0, 1 bb.

Offensively for Fairfield: Cameron Miller, 0-3; Zane Matthews, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb; Gabe Fouch, 0-3; Corbin Willey, 0-2, 1 bb; Wyatt Wiley, 0-1; Nolan Campbell, 0-2; Cody Frost, 0-2, 1 bb; Blaine Fauber, 0-3; Otis Cockerill, 0-2, 1 bb; Corey Zimmerman, 0-1; Carson Chandler, 0-2.

RHE

W 225 000 0 — 9 10 3

F 100 000 0 — 1 1 1

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.