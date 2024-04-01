GHS dinner benefits Shiloh project

Many members of the Shiloh Church were members of the Cedar Grove Lodge 17 F & AM, Prince Hall Affiliation, and its sister group Order of Eastern Star. Submitted photo

The Greenfield Historical Society will have a special Sunday dinner to mark the 150th anniversary of the Shiloh Baptist Church. The event will be held Sunday, April 7 at the Grain & Hay Building at the corner of McArthur Way and Jefferson Street in Greenfield.

Serving time will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the food runs out. The menu will include some of the more popular items from our previous dinners including ham loaf, green beans, cheesy scalloped potatoes, slaw, dinner roll, apple cake and drinks. Carry-out will be available.

All proceeds from the meal will go to the Saving Shiloh Baptist Church renovation project that the historical society is presently working on.

The Shiloh Baptist congregation began its church in a schoolhouse just north of Greenfield and later built the present church in 1874 on Lafayette Street. After disbanding in the 1980s the church was used by several groups including the Greenfield Area Christian Center.

“Hope you will join us there to support our very special project,” the historical society said in a news release.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.