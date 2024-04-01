Ransboro scouts receive Ohio Elks funds

Rainsboro Boy Scouts Troop 7316/5316 recently received a $2,000 donation from the Ohio Elks for community projects and a summer camp. In addition, Jackson Sears of Rainsboro Cub Scouts 5316 received a $1,000 merit award from the Ohio Elks recognizing his community service. The money will be spent on clothing for children in need at Rainsboro Elementary. The liaison between the scouts and the Elks was Dan Pearce of the Wilmington Elks.

Submitted photo