Leesburg man indicted on five counts of rape

Stratton Cooper

A Leesburg man indicted on multiple counts of rape among other charges was among eight people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Waylon Stratton, 33, was indicted on five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around Oct. 20, 2019, and continuing through Oct. 19, 2020, Stratton engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was not his spouse and was living separate and apart from him, with the victim being less than 13 years old.

According to court documents for the second count, around Oct. 20, 2020, and continuing through Oct. 19, 2021, Stratton engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was not his spouse and was living separate and apart from him, with the victim being less than 13 years old.

According to court documents for the third count, around Oct. 20, 2021, and continuing through Oct. 19, 2022, Stratton engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was not his spouse and was living separate and apart from him, with the victim being less than 13 years old.

According to court documents for the fourth count, around Oct. 20, 2022, and continuing through Oct. 19, 2023, Stratton engaged in sexual conduct with the victim and Stratton purposefully compelled them to submit by force or threat of force.

According to court documents for the fifth count, around Oct. 20, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 23, 2023, Stratton engaged in sexual conduct with the victim and Stratton purposefully compelled them to submit by force or threat of force.

In other indictments, Riley Richards, 22, Chillicothe, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; safe cracking, a fourth-degree felony; and grant theft, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around May 1-25, 2023, Richards trespassed in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure that was the permanent or temporary habitation of the victim, when the victim or any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

According to court documents for the second count, around May 1-25, 2023, Richards, with the purpose to commit an offense, entered, forced an entrance into or tampered with a vault, safe or strongbox.

According to court documents for the third count, around May 1-25, 2023, Richards, with the purpose of depriving the victim of their property, obtained or exerted control over U.S. currency in an totaling $9,300, without the victim’s consent.

Jason Bond, 45, Greenfield, was indicted on two separate counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around Feb. 9, 2024, Bond, stole a 2008 Dodge Avenger, without the consent of the victim or the person authorized to give consent.

According to court documents for the second count, around Feb. 29, 2024, and as a continuing course of criminal conduct in Ross County, Bond, stole a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, without the consent of the second victim or the person authorized to give consent.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Richard Penn, 50, Latham, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* Bobby Harrington, 36, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Ray Cooper, 29, Greenfield, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, also a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

* Dustin Chaney, 41, Hillsboro, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony.

* Shawna Willey, 29, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.