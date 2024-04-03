DAR attends 125th state conference

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter DAR attended the 125th Ohio State Daughter’s of the American Revolution Conference the weekend of March 23. Waw-wil-a-way was well represented and received several awards. Mary Jo Copeland and Caroline Siemers entered the Constitution Week Poster Contest with Copeland taking first and second, and Siemers taking third. Copeland will be entered in the National DAR Constitution Poster Contest, the winner being awarded at the DAR Continental Congress in June. Patricia Young was awarded for GEP training and Elissa Zornes was awarded for community leadership trading. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Brittany Chrisman, outstanding chapter junior and state page, Rebecca Shamblin and Siemers; (second row, l-r) Zornes, chapter regent, and Kim Lacalamito; (third row, l-r) Cara Pfeifer, chapter vice regent, and Patricia Young. Not pictured is Helen Roe. Submitted photo This is Mary Jo Copeland’s award winning entry at the 125th Ohio State Daughter’s of the American Revolution Conference. Submitted photo

