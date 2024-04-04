Veterans cautioned of exploitative practices

Highland County Recorder Chad E. McConnaughey and the Ohio Recorders’ Association (ORA) urge veterans to be aware of exploitative practices targeting military veterans who are being charged for services that are available for free.

DD214 Direct, a company based in Arizona, is currently soliciting veterans in Ohio to purchase a copy of their DD214 form for a fee ranging from $79 to $99. While this practice may be legal, McConnaughey and other county recorders across Ohio want to ensure that veterans are informed about the free services they are entitled to.

Veterans can obtain a free copy of their military records through their local Veteran’s Service Commission as well as record their DD214 at their local county recorder’s office at no charge.

The DD214 form is essential for veterans to access benefits like VA loans, disability compensation and reduced medical costs.

In recent months, recorders offices across Ohio have received DD214 forms (paid for by veterans) from DD214 Direct through the mail, along with a limited power of attorney granting the recorder the authority to file both documents on behalf of the veteran.

To safeguard veterans from exploitative, unnecessary fees and inform the public, the ORA is working to raise awareness among veterans about these practices. Furthermore, the ORA is currently looking into potential legislation aimed at regulating companies like DD214 Direct and mandating the disclosure of the availability of these services at no charge.

Locally, veterans can contact the Highland County Veterans Service Office at the address or number below to request a copy of their DD214, or they can contact the National Archives website at https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records or print a Standard Form-180 and mail or fax it to: National Personnel Records Center, 1 Archives Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

Submitted by Chad McConnaughey, Highland County recorder.