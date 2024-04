Robert “Bob” and Pauline Grate will celebrate 67 years of marriage April 7, 2024. They were married April 7, 1951 in Greenfield. They have six sons: Steve, Keith “Lucky”, Gary, Eric, Kevin and Kyle; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Their address is 504 S. Second St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123 in case anyone wants to send a card. They are pictured here on their wedding day. Submitted photo Bob and Pauline Grate are shown in a more recent photo. Submitted photo

Bob and Pauline Grate are shown in a more recent photo.