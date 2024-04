The Fairfield FFA Greenhouse Sale begins April 8th and will continue while supplies last. The FFA will be offering a variety of flowers and vegetables including begonias, pansies, petunias, impatiens, coleus, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash and more. The greenhouse will be open for browsing from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. If you would like to support this year’s sales, contact a Fairfield FFA member or call 937-780-2221 and ask for the ag department.

Submitted photo