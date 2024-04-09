Lynchburg-Clay schools closing Friday

The Lynchburg-Clay Local School District will be closed Friday, April 12 due to the passing on April 4 of 11-year-old student Aralyn Slack from a rare brain tumor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Slack was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in March of 2023.

The Lynchburg-Clay Local School District broke the news on their Facebook Page Friday. “We’re sorry to share that our school community has experienced the death of one of our students. Aralyn Slack peacefully passed away last night after a courageous battle with DIPG,” read the post. “We are all saddened by this news and extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Slack family and extended family.”

The post advised parents with concerns about their children and their grief to contact Fernside: A Center for Grieving Children and Families at 513-246-9140 or at www.fernside.org.

A visitation for Slack will be held Thursday, April 11 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg-Clay High School Gymnasium. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

There will be no school in the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District to allow the district to support the Slack family.

Through its Facebook page, the district advised anyone wanted to assist monetarily for food for Friday’s after service meal to donate to the elementary school PTA. Additionally, the page advised those planning to attend Thursday’s viewing before 4:30 p.m. to use the Dawson Road entrance and parking lot to ensure a safe dismissal for the elementary school.

