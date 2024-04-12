Greenfield, Hillsboro compete at invitational

Holden Lyons runs for Greenfield Middle School. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest Ella Jordan runs for Hillsboro Middle School. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

WASHINGTON C.H. — Washington Middle School hosted the annual Washington Invitational on Wednesday with Greenfield, Hillsboro, Chillicothe, Clinton-Massie and Unioto in attendance.

For the girls, Unioto won with 122 points, followed by Greenfield with 119, Washington 106, Clinton-Massie 90, Chillicothe 87.33, Hillsboro 55.66, Hillsboro B 17, Washington B 4 and Clinton-Massie B 3.

For the boys, Washington won with 135 points, followed by Unioto with 128.25, Greenfield 110, Chillicothe 100, Hillsboro 76.50, Clinton-Massie 50.25, Clinton-Massie B 12 and Washington B and Hillsboro B each 1 point.

Girls results

Shot Put — Cameron Gall (GMS) 4th, 27’6.5”; Kaylynn Hays (WMS) 5th, 24’4”; Emma Posey (GMS) 6th, 23’8.5”; Akira Wilson (WMS) 9th, 23’; Addison Krape (WMS) 10th, 22’2”; Rylie Ison (HMS) 13th, 19’.5”.

High Jump — Alaya Jackson (GMS) 2nd, 4’4”; Eydyn Gibbs (WMS) 3rd, 4’2”; Kate Miller (WMS) 4th, 4’2”; Miley Messer (HMS) 8th, 3’10”; Jozlyne Fenner, 8th, 3’10”.

Pole Vault — McKayla Hafer (GMS) 1st, 6’6”; Miley Messer (HMS) 5th, 5’6”.

100-meter hurdles — Alaya Jackson (GMS) 1st, 18.40; Alayah Rickman (HMS) 2nd, 19.00; Aniah Robinson (WMS) 4th, 19.30.

100-meter dash — Eva Bennett (WMS) 1st, 13.50; Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) 4th, 13.90; Ella Jordan (HMS) 5th, 14.00; Eydyn Gibbs (WMS) 7th, 14.30; Kenzie Worthen (GMS) 8th, 14.94.

1600-meter run — Neka Bragg (WMS) 3rd, 6:32; Anna Tackage (WMS) 4th, 6:38.

4 x 100-meter relay — Kenzie Worthen, Isabelle Clevenger, Mckayla Hafer, Brynlee Karnes (GMS) 2nd; Kylee-Ann Scruggs, Jozlyne Fenner, Grace Palmer, Ella Jordan (HMS), 3rd; Alexia Miller, Cara Dean, Trinity Moore, Claire Streitenberger (WMS) 5th.

400-meter dash — Eva Bennett (WMS) 1st, 1:05.00; Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) 4th, 1:10.00; Kalliegh Freeze (GMS) 5th, 1:10.50; Kate Miller (WMS) 6th, 1:12.00; Hayzel Haithcock (HMS) 7th, 1:13.00.

4 x 200-meter relay — Isabelle Clevenger, Mckayla Hafer, Grayson Barton, Brynlee Karnes (GMS) 2nd; Kylee-Ann Scruggs, Brooklyn Palmer, Grace Palmer, Aveah Captain (HMS), 3rd; Alexia Miller, Emma Murphy, Trinity Moore, Claire Streitenberger (WMS) 5th.

200-meter hurdles — Alaya Jackson (GMS) 1st, 31.40; Aniah Robinson (WMS) 4th, 34.50; Emma Murphy (WMS) 6th, 36.00; Parker Wilkin (HMS) 8th, 38.00.

800-meter run — Brylee Douglas (GMS) 1st, 2:36.00; Emarey Schurman (HMS) 2nd, 2:38.00; Megan Reed (WMS) 3rd, 2:39.00; Cloe Pierson (HMS) 6th, 2:50.00; Anna Tackage (WMS) 9th, 2:56.38.

200-meter dash — Eva Bennett (WMS) 1st, 28.02; Jeorjia Potts (WMS) 5th, 30.00; Kenzie Worthen (GMS) 6th, 30.50; Grayson Barton (GMS) 7th, 30.80; Brooklyn Parker (HMS) 8th, 31.00.

4 x 400-meter relay — Lila Banks, Brooklyn Bolender, Isabelle Clevenger, Kalliegh Freeze (GMS) 1st; Megan Reed, Emma Murphy, Trinity Moore, Neka Bragg (WMS) 3rd; Alayah Rickman, Emma Wright, Cloe Pierson, Lillian Fugate (HMS) 5th.

Long Jump — Jeorjia Potts (WMS) 3rd, 12’6”; Jozlyne Fenner (HMS) 4th, 12’3.5”; Kambriah Tomlin (GMS) 9th, 11’1”; Hailey Lemaster (WMS) 11th, 10’9”.

Discus Throw — Cameron Gall (GMS) 5th, 59’1”; Rylie Ison (HMS) 6th, 56’1”; Akira Wilson (WMS) 7th, 54’3”; Addison Krape (WMS) 9th, 51’9”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Lila Banks, Brylee Douglas, Kalliegh Freeze, McKenzie West (GMS) 1st; Parker Wilkin, Cloe Pierson, Emarey Schurman, Quinn Swope (HMS) 2nd; Neka Bragg, Anna Tackage, Megan Reed, Abigail Huff (WMS) 5th.

Boys results

Discus Throw — Bentley Hester (GMS) 2nd, 107’5”; Quinn Phillips (WMS) 3rd, 91’6”; Sebastian Rojas (GMS) 4th, 90’10”; Austin Huff (HMS) 5th, 85’4”; Brian Woods (WMS) 6th, 84’6”.

Long Jump — Sam Pfeifer (WMS) 2nd, 17’3.75”; Jackson Everhart (WMS) 3rd, 17’1.5”; Eli Richardson (HMS) 5th, 16’9.75”; Hunter Peabody (GMS) 7th, 15’6.5”.

Pole Vault — Cooper Heidler (WMS) 1st, 10’9”; Zayne Knisley (GMS) 3rd, 8’; Janson Allison (GMS) 5th, 7’; Talc Girard (HMS) 6th, 6’6”.

110-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 1st, 18.30; Cooper Heidler (WMS) 2nd, 19.00; Gavin Anderson (GMS) 3rd, 19.20; Kainen Allen (HMS) 5th, 19.80; Isaac Mincey (GMS) 6th, 19.90.

100-meter dash — Leighton Anderson (WMS) 1st, 11.70; Jackson Everhart (WMS) 4th, 12.10; Kolton Lamb (GMS) 5th, 12.15; Eli Richardson (HMS) 6th, 12.30; Easton Inman (HMS) 8th, 12.60.

1600-meter run — Alexander Read (HMS) 2nd, 5:31.53; Bryson Bihl (GMS) 6th, 6:01; Matthew Jones (WMS) 7th, 6:20.

4 x 100-meter relay — Holden Clendaniel, Bentley Hester, James Zamora, Janson Allison (GMS) 3rd; Ryley Wiseman, Jaxon Hughes, Carson Wise, Sam Pfeifer (WMS) 4th; Nathaniel King, Gaige Greer, Kingston Scott, Jayce Newton (HMS) 5th.

400-meter dash — Kolton Lamb (GMS) 3rd, 59.00; Holden Lyons (GMS) 4th, 1:01.00; Tyler Bender (HMS) 5th, 1:03.00; Zachary Smith (HMS) 7th, 1:05.00.

4 x 200-meter relay — Gavin Anderson, Taitum Lyons, James Zamora, Gavin Stephens (GMS) 4th; Nathaniel King, Gaige Greer, Kingston Scott, Jayce Newton (HMS) 5th; Jonothan Johnson, Ryley Wiseman, Carson Wise, Jaxon Hughes (WMS) 6th.

200-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 1st, 29.40; Cooper Heidler (WMS) 3rd, 31.76; Gavin Anderson (GMS) 4th, 31.80; Kainen Allen (HMS) 5th, 32.00. Alexander Reed (HMS) 2nd, 2:23.00; Hunter Peabody (GMS) 3rd, 2:24.00; Jax Vanzant (GMS) 5th, 2:26.00; Matthew Jones (WMS) 8th, 2:29.00.

200-meter dash — Leighton Anderson (WMS) 1st, 24.20; Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 4th, 25.60; Eli Richardson (HMS) 5th, 25.70; Easton Inman (HMS) 6th, 25.80; James Zamora (GMS) 7th, 26.00; Taitum Lyons (GMS) 8th, 27.00.

4 x 400-meter relay — Janson Allison, Holden Lyons, Bentley Marsh, Hunter Peabody (GMS) 2nd; Nathaniel King, Gaige Greer, Tyler Bender, Jayce Newton (HMS) 3rd; Ryley Wiseman, Landon Rowland, Brian Woods, Quinn Phillips (WMS) 6th.

High Jump — Kolton Lamb (GMS) 2nd, 5’6”; Sam Pfeifer (WMS) 4th, Jaxon Hughes (WMS) 5th, 5’; Zachary Smith (HMS) 8th, 4’4”.

Shot Put — Quinn Phillips (WMS) 2nd, 30’9”; Sebastian Rojas (GMS) 3rd, 30’3”; Brian Woods (WMS) 6th, 28’6.5”; Austin Huff (HMS) 10th, 26’8.5”; Cale Flowers (GMS) 11th, 26’1”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Mason Rinal, Tyler Bender, Easton Inman, Alexander Reed (HMS) 2nd; Bryson Bihl, Bentley Marsh, Bryant Miller, Jax Vanzant (GMS) 3rd; Matthew Jones, Carson Wise, Colton Osborne, Landon Rowland (WMS) 6th.

Tyler Flora writes for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.