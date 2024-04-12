Greenfield soldiers’ ’war brides’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1921, The News-Herald in Hillsboro reported that George Rea purchased both the Forum and Orpheum Moving Picture Theaters, now being the sole owner of both, after being the manager of those theaters for two years.

The Baltimore and Ohio Train Company announced that it had officially withdrawn its application to the Public Utilities Commission to discontinue the Wednesday and Saturday trains, also saying that it would give Hillsboro everything it wanted.

Representatives from Highland County churches were scheduled to meet for an interdenominational conference to discuss a church survey that showed “only” a third of people in Highland County were members of a church and that year-over-year gains were minimal.

Hillsboro City Council reported on its investigation of the request for another streetlight on Johnson Street located between Walnut and South streets, with the request denied due to the number of other requests that would come in if it were approved.

In sports, a basketball tournament was held between the four classes of Hillsboro High School and the senior class “easily won,” defeating the freshman class in the first round by a score of 40-9 and then beating the juniors in the final by a score of 21-12, winning a “silver living cup.”

The Forum and Orpheum Theatres advertised a showing of “Crooked Straight” starring Charles Ray, which included special music each day, with tickets at 17 cents and 28 cents, respectively, with matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Kelly and Strain, distributors of products from the Kroger Grocery and Bakery Co., advertised multiple products including a 24-and-a-half-pound sack of flour for $1.15 and a 100-pound bag of meat scraps for $5.90.

This week in 1946, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that employment numbers were expected to increase in Highland County from 2,455 people at the beginning of the year to 2,607 in the middle of April, according to the U.S. Employment Service.

The Ohio Oil Co. from Findlay announced that a realty exchange gave it the title of a Paul Wottring service station and residence property at Washington and Lafayette streets, adding that it planned to make a superstation.

Two British women, “war brides” of Greenfield soldiers Floyd Allen and Harry Pummill, arrived back in the area with their husbands through the S.S. Parker in New York.

The Greenfield Chamber of Commerce discussed the proposal of a non-profit corporation that would develop a housing subdivision “to help solve Greenfield’s critical housing shortage” and was then advanced.

B.L. Kay and Charles Roode announced that an airport and flight instructional school would be established at the Mabel Johnson farm three miles southeast of Greenfield under a business title of Greenfield Airport, Inc.

In sports, the McClain varsity track and field team won a three-team meet with 85 points over Twin and Buckskin Valley high schools, with Donald Elberfeld’s scoring 20 points for the Tigers by winning the 100-yard dash, 220-yard dash, broad jump and pole vault.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “A Walk in the Sun” starring Dana Andrews and Richard Conte, and “Madonna’s Secret” starring Francis Lederer, Gail Patrick and Ann Rutherford.

Cussins and Fearn Yard and Garden Store advertised multiple products including garden rakes for 58 cents, cultivators for $5.25, wheelbarrow sprayers for $25, 12-quart dairy pails for 59 cents and garden hoes for 68 cents.

This week in 1971, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Council approved the construction of a new water main line from the city’s filtration plant into the city, with the initial estimates for construction around $150,000.

A Highland County Regional Development Commission, as well as the county extension service, planned a joint meeting where preliminary steps were taken to finally initiate zoning, with commissioners, township trustees and agricultural leaders, among others, planned to be present.

The Hillsboro Bank and Savings Company was named Highland County’s lone agency for the sale of Cincinnati Reds tickets at Riverfront Stadium apart from general admission seats, which were sold only at the stadium.

The Ohio Water Development Authority of Columbus announced that it certified Hillsboro Safety-Service Director Robert Rooney and that funds would be made available for sewer plant improvements for Hillsboro.

In sports, Dick Shaffer, chairman of the city recreation committee, announced that tryouts for Little League baseball were scheduled for the upcoming week, as all boys 9 years old before Aug. 1 and not 13 before then, allowed to compete.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Let it Be” starring The Beatles, and “King Kong Escapes” starring Rhodes Reason, Linda Miller and Mie Hama.

Lowe’s advertised multiple products including a whole or half ham for 69 cents per pound, chuck beef for 69 cents per pound, a gallon of milk for 99 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 69 cents.

This week in 1996, The Times-Gazette reported on Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Ralph Vanzant’s announcement that an access road was planned to be built between U.S. Route 62 and S.R. 73.

Hillsboro Board of Education members were still unsure of what they wanted to build on a 60-acre plot of land located at U.S. 62 and S.R. 247, but also said it was considering building a new elementary/intermediate school.

In sports, the Hillsboro varsity softball team defeated the McClain Tigers, 3-1, thanks to a superior performance from pitcher Molly Sanders, giving Hillsboro a 1-1 record on the season and McClain a record of 0-1.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Primal Fear” starring Edward Norton and Richard Gere, and “James and the Giant Peach” starring Paul Terry and Simon Callow.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located in Hillsboro and Greenfield, advertised multiple products including leg quarters for 39 cents per pound, a three-pound bag of yellow onions for 89 cents and a six-ounce can of Pringles chips for 99 cents.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.