Gas prices may continue to rise

A photo showing the cost of a gallon of gas Tuesday morning at Speedway in Hillsboro. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Gas prices have continued to stay high despite months of sky-high prices and showing no sign of stopping, according to statistics and news releases from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In Hillsboro, gas prices were as high as $3.75.

This steady rise that has seen gas prices get to highs like in Hillsboro was first reported on Feb. 1, 2024, in a AAA release when oil costs went up to the upper $70s per barrel, with other causes described as winter and gas demand.

In nearly all other AAA releases since, including the one most recently released on April 4, a gas price increase was discussed. In the latest release, the increase was said to be due to multiple factors, which included the continued increase in oil prices, which were at the mid $80s.

“Renewed Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure and increasing tension in the Middle East spiked oil prices recently,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “And with the cost of oil accounting for roughly 60% of what we pay at the pump, there will likely be some upward pressure on prices.”

That continued rise has also been seen statewide and nationwide, according to AAA.

AAA said Ohio had the 25th highest gas price of all of the states in the country plus Washington, D.C. The site said Ohio’s average price per gallon was $3.44 as of Tuesday. That is a significant rise from one month ago when the average price per gallon was $3.24, according to AAA.

AAA statistics for the national gas prices, updated on Tuesday, showed that the average gas price was $3.64 across the country, with that average up from $3.61 last week and from $3.46 at this time last month.

The lowest area gas prices, according to GasBuddy on Monday, were:

* Chillicothe — The lowest price was $3.21 at Murphy USA.

* Greenfield — The lowest price was $3.29 at Marathon.

* Hillsboro — The lowest price was $3.34 at Murphy USA.

* Mount Orab — The lowest price was $3.38 at BP.

* Wilmington — The lowest price was $3.25 at multiple places.

