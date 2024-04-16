HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 13

INCIDENT

At 3:10a.m., the police department responded to the area of Willettsville Pike for a report of a burglary. While officers were checking the area, two females were located and found to be under the influence of drugs. After further investigation, Ashleigh Thomas, 38, of Bethel, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug abuse instruments. Emily Smith, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

April 14

ACCIDENT

At 1:28 p.m., the police department responded to an area on North High Street near West Collins Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Larry Mann Jr., 32, of Hillsboro, and James Brown Jr., 58, of Hillsboro, were both traveling southbound on North High Street just south of Collins Avenue. Brown Jr. was just behind Mann Jr. as they approached a turn lane to the left. Brown Jr. started to make a left hand turn to merge into the left turn lane while accelerating. At the same time, Mann Jr. began making a left turn to also merge into the left turn lane. Both vehicles made contact resulting in Mann Jr. losing stability and causing him and the motorcycle he was operating to fall over. No injuries were reported on the scene.

April 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Penwell, 40, of Washington C.H., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Braden Fritz, 19, of Corbin, Wyoming, was cited for driving in marked lanes and was arrested for OVI.

Audra Willey, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving in marked lanes.

Elvira Stroop, 42, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Sarah Melvin, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.