Lady Tigers run-ruled by Miami Trace

On the most beautiful day of this early spring thus far Monday, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the first of back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference softball games with the McClain Lady Tigers. Miami Trace won the game by run-rule, 16-4, in five innings.

Kaylee Everhart started and got the win for Miami Trace. She pitched five innings with seven hits and four runs (three earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out six. She hit one batter.

Gracie Bowers pitched 3.2 innings for McClain. She allowed four hits and 8 runs (4 earned) with six walks and no strikeouts.

Haley Worthen pitched one-third of an inning, allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits with two walks.

Miami Trace trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third when they erupted for 11 runs before adding five more in the bottom of the fourth.

McClain added two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth.

For Miami Trace, Dylaney Templin, Ella McCarty and Ryleigh Vincent each had two hits.

Brie Cummins had two hits for McClain, while Olivia Stegbauer, Kenzi Wise, Harley Peabody, Bowers and Sarah Easter each had one hit. Cummins and Bowers each hit a double.

McClain is now 4-9 overall, 1-4 in the FAC.

Miami Trace improved to 3-6 overall, 2-1 FAC.

McClain plays at Paint Valley Thursday at 5 p.m.

RHE

Mc 100 21x x — 4 7 1

MT 00(11) 5xx x — 16 11 3

