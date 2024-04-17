Lynchburg 1943-44 championship team identified

It did not take long for local residents to respond to The Times-Gazette’s request to identify a picture the newspaper published on April 10 of the 1943-44 Highland County Basketball Tournament champion Lynchburg Bobcats. Two local residents, Virginia Rhonemus and Donald Wilson, called the next day to ID the picture. They both said Lynchburg defeated Fairfield, 31-10, in the tournament championship game that year. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Phillip Shaffer, Dean Gregory, Allen West, John Coldiron, Charles Coldiron and manager Tom Davis; (back row, l-r) manager Charles Speelman, Kenneth Hendee, Jim Cloud, Jean Roush, Richard McMahon, Dale Chaney and coach Guy B. “Shotgun” Shaffer. A picture that ran with this one showing the team’s cheerleaders has not been identified.

Submitted photo