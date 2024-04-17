HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 13

INCIDENT

A resident of the 200 block of Starcourt Drive reported receiving harassing texts from a male acquaintance. After investigation, a male was advised not to have any further contact with the caller, or charges would be filed.

April 14

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a business in the 100 block of South Main Street in Lynchburg to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was discovered a short time later in Blanchester destroyed by fire. This incident remains under investigation.

April 16

INCIDENT/ARREST

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Roundhead Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Travis C. Van Frank, 42, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Flannery R. Rhoads, 31, of Hillsboro, failure to file annual registration, no valid operator’s licence and invalid plate.

John L. Grover, 35, of Hillsboro, OVI and failure to control.

James A. Hiatt, 29, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension.