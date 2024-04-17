SSCC student tours Intel facility

Southern State student Kayla Bradshaw was invited to tour the Intel facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Submitted photo

Southern State Community Colllege student Kayla Bradshaw, of Clinton County, is one of 25 women in Ohio to recently be awarded an Intel Semiconductor Scholarship; a scholarship established by Intel Corporation.

Of these 25 scholarship recipients, only eight were selected to visit the Intel Semiconductor Facility in Phoenix, Arizona for a hands-on experience. Bradshaw was one of the eight students selected to attend.

While at Intel, Bradshaw had the opportunity to speak with many of the employees who emphasized the company’s commitment to their staff and their well-being. The group had the opportunity to explore the many career paths that Intel offers as well as to experience what a day in the life of those positions looks like.

“We learned that Intel offers a lot of opportunities for growth within the company as well as their efforts toward being a sustainable, inclusive and diverse workplace,” Bradshaw said.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.