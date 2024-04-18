Lady Tigers strike back against MT

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team made the trip to Greenfield on Tuesday for the second of back-to-back Frontier Athletic Conference games against the Lady Tigers of McClain High School.

Miami Trace won Monday’s game, 16-4, but on Tuesday, it was McClain coming away with the victory by a score of 9-4.

Harley Peabody was the leading hitters for McClain, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored. One of her hits was a double.

Lindsey Hutchinson, Olivia Stegbauer, Leah Lovett, Allie Flowers and Gracie Bowers each had one hit for McClain. Flowers’ hit was a double. Peabody and Lovett each hit a double. Flowers and Peabody both scored two runs.

Stegbauer, Brie Cummins, Lovett, Kenzie Wise and Bowers each scored one run for McClain. Bowers and Wise were each hit by a pitch. Peabody and Everetts each had one stolen base.

Bowers got the win, going the distance with 15 hits and four runs (all earned) with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Kaylee Everhart was in the circle for Miami Trace. She pitched six innings with seven hits and nine runs (six earned) with two walks and six strikeouts, taking the loss. She hit two batters.

At the plate for the Lady Panthers, Everhart and Aubrey Keaton shared the lead, each with three hits. One of Keaton’s hit was a double.

McClain (5-8 overall, 2-4 FAC) is scheduled to play at FAC opponent Chillicothe Monday and host the Lady Cavaliers Tuesday, April 23.

Offensively for McClain: Lindsey Hutchinson 1-4; Brie Cummins, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 run; Liv Stegbauer, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Leah Lovett, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Kenzie Wise, 0-3, 1 run; Allie Flowers, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Harley Peabody, 1-4, 2 runs; Gracie Bowers, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sarah Easter, 0-3, 1 rbi.

RHE

MT 010 021 0 — 4 15 3

Mc 000 306 x — 9 7 0

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.