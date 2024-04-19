Hillsboro FFA holds awards ceremony

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards ceremony April 7 at the high school. The Hillsboro FFA officers organized the ceremony and awarded all of the members in the chapter for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Rhett Holland, Hannah Holland’s father, also spoke to all of the members and parents about the impact FFA has on its members and especially his daughters and family.

The chapter officers recognized every freshman, sophomore, junior and senior for all of their involvement and favorite activities throughout the year. Many members received awards for competing in different Career Development Events (CDEs), selling fruit for the annual fruit sale, selling strawberries for the strawberry sale, and multiple members were awarded for proficiency awards based upon their Supervised Agricultural Experience(SAE) project.

The FFA also recognized its members that received their State and American degrees this year. Concluding the ceremony, the 2024-25 Hillsboro FFA chapter officers were installed for the upcoming year.

Submitted by Ramsey Haines, treasurer, Hillsboro FFA.