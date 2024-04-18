Recorder announces Fraud Sleuth option

Highland County Recorder Chad E. McConnaughey is reminding Highland County citizens of a feature the recorder’s office and his recording vendor have made available to the public. The feature is called Fraud Sleuth, and it is designed to notify a Highland County property owner of a new document being recorded involving their name.

“We would like the public to be aware of this feature. It does not stop a document from being recorded, but it will alert the citizen immediately after it has been recorded and indexed in the system. It is important to note that we do not have the authority to stop a document from being recorded unless it does not meet a few minor state of Ohio and county standards for documents,” McConnaughey said.

There are a few small steps to complete for the user to get this feature set up and running.

You must have a valid email address to be used with this service. This is a free service, but must be set up by the user. Contact the recorder’s office at the following email address for detailed instructions. You can also visit https://co.highland.oh.us/offices/recorder.html for the Fraud Sleuth instructions.

Submitted by Chad E. McConnaughey, Highland County recorder.