John Payne (left), a longtime resident at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, and Hillsboro area resident Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin are pictured with the “Broken Wing” piece Wilkin designed. Both took third place recently in their respectitive categories at the National Veterans Cretive Arts Competition. Submitted photo This is the piece of art John Payne created to take third place recently in a national veterans art contest. Submitted photo

