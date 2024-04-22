McClain students enter FAC Art Show

On April 13 art students from all the Frontier Athletic Conference schools which includes McClain, Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Chillicothe, Jackson and Miami Trace came together for a collective art show at Hillsboro High School. Through various media and techniques, McClain High School was represented by submissions from members of the art club. Pictured are just some of the pieces that were on display from McClain students in the categories of painting, artisan craft, mixed media, sculpture and drawing. Other categories students submitted works for included printmaking and photography. This bouquet was entered by Ashley Mitchell. Submitted photo This painting was entered by Isabella Shepherd. Submitted photo This entry came from McClain High School student Wednesday Adams. Submitted photo

