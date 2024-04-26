Fairfield teams 5th at invitational

Fairfield senior Britton Campbell placed fifth in 1600-meter run and was on two placing relay teams. Photo by Elizabeth Clark Fairfield sophomore Adelia Butler placed fifth in the girls long jump. Photo by Elizabeth Clark

LEES CREEK — The Fairfield boys and girls track and field teams both finished in fifth place Tuesday at the six-team Brett Wightman Invitational held at East Clinton High School.

Boys team scores were: Cedarville 152, Clinton Massie 151, East Clinton 58, Wilmington 50, Fairfield 45 and Blanchester 29.

Girls team scores were: Cedarville 145, Clinton Massie 138, East Clinton 77, Blanchester 48, Fairfield 39 and Wilmington 30.

Three Lady Lions claimed first place finishes. Faith Donley won the 300-meter hurdles, Remi Moon won the high jump and McKinley Cox won the shot put.

The top individual finisher for the boys was Larkin Friend who took second in the high jump.

The top six finishers in each event scored points on a 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1 basis.

Following are the Fairfield placers in each event along with their results:

BOYS

4 x 800 Relay — 3rd (Britton Campbell, Ryan Smith, Zachary Ahsaruk, Jordan Bennington) 9:35.08

4 x 200 Relay — 4th (Janre Lerio, Zachary Morris, William Rowe, Connor Ayres) 1:44.45

1600 Meters — 5th, Britton Campbell, 5:18.69

4 x 100 Relay — 5th (Layne Burgess, William Rowe, Isaac Burns, Zachary Morris) 54.00

400 Meters — 4th, Janre Lerio, 55.30

800 Meters — 3rd, Jordan Bennington, 2:14.25

3200 Meters — 6th, Ryan Smith, 11:48.48

4 x 400 Relay — 2nd (Janre Lerio, Britton Campbell, Larkin Friend, Jordan Bennington), 3:58.02

High Jump — 2nd, Larkin Friend, 5’4

Shot Put — 5th, Isaac Burns, 36’09

GIRLS

400 Meters — 6th, Emerson Zink, 1:17.40

300 Hurdles — 1st, Faith Donley, 49.68

High Jump — 1st, Remi Moon, 5’0

Long Jump — 5th, Adelia Butler, 12’4

Discus — 3rd, McKinley Cox, 76’0

Shot Put — 1st, McKinley Cox, 30’0