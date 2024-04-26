Law enforcement vehicles struck during pursuit

Chaney As Thursday’s pursuit that began in Hillsboro and ended in Fayette County approached the Wilson-Silcott Road intersection, the suspect reportedly turned the vehicle right onto Wilson-Silcott, and a collision occurred between his vehicle and an unmarked Dodge Durango cruiser operated by FCSO Capt. Ryan McFarland.

A Hillsboro man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon that began in Hillsboro and ended in Fayette County when deputies intercepted the vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Hillsboro Police Department officers that they were pursuing a red 2005 Ford F-150 heading north on U.S. Route 62 toward Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, deputies intercepted the pursuit on Staunton-Sugar Grove Road and U.S. 62 in the village of Staunton, as the suspect continued to flee on Staunton-Sugar Grove toward Armbrust Road.

The pursuit continued on Armbrust to Rowe-Ging Road and then south on S.R. 41 where deputies made attempts to slow the fleeing vehicle and shield other motorists traveling north on S.R. 41. During this maneuver, the suspect’s vehicle rammed the rear of a cruiser driven by Deputy Ron Martin.

As the pursuit approached the Wilson-Silcott Road intersection, the suspect abruptly turned the vehicle right onto Wilson-Silcott where a collision occurred between the suspect’s vehicle and an unmarked Dodge Durango cruiser driven by FCSO Capt. Ryan McFarland, according to Stanforth.

The pursuit ended in a field at the intersection. Martin and McFarland were not injured.

As additional deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and Washington Court House Police Department arrived and approached the suspect’s vehicle, they reportedly observed the suspect — later identified as Dustin W. Chaney, 41, of Hillsboro — inside the vehicle engaging in self-harm by cutting his wrist with a knife.

According to Stanforth, Chaney was taken into custody without further incident and medical assistance was called to the scene. Chaney was transported from the scene by Fayette County EMS to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

Chaney reportedly had active felony drug warrants out of Highland County. He was treated at Adena Fayette and later released to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office where he was transported and incarcerated in the Highland County Jail.

The case will be forwarded to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if Chaney will face charges in Fayette County.