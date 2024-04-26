Zoom Drain celebrates Hillsboro opening

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Zoom Drain of Cincinnati and Southern Ohio on Thursday. Submitted photo

Zoom Drain of Cincinnati and Southern Ohio, located in Hillsboro, celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community Thursday.

Zoom Drain is owned and operated by Lannae and Alex Greene and is located at 7898 S.R. 73, Hillsboro.

Zoom Drain is a family owned and operated franchise that specializes in drain and sewer cleaning. The franchise started in April of 2023 when the Greenes set out to explore opportunities that could provide a service to their community and the surrounding areas.

“During our research the plumbing industry caught our attention, and we opened our mother/son business in April of 2023,” said Lannae Greene, co-owner. “Being able to serve our community and surrounding areas brings us great pride and joy.”

Zoom Drain offers its customers a personalized experience while using cutting-edge technology. Their team is available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. They also opened a second location in Loveland earlier this year.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.zoomdrain.com/cincinnati/ or call 513-586-3312.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.