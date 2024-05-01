Highland Co. Pigs, Poultry & Lambs meeting

Andrew demonstrates the uses of various fishing gear at a Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club meeting. Submitted photo

At the March meeting of the Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club, demonstrations were done by Mason, Shelby and Andrew.

Masons’ demonstration was about safety when using sledgehammers; the proper safety wear like safety glasses, hard hats and leather gloves; and also the injuries that come with irresponsibility. Furthermore, he named every part of three different sledgehammers.

Andrews’s demonstration was on fishing gear and the types of fishing hooks he prefers to use. To help everyone in the room understand what a fishing hook looks like he had brought some of his very own hooks, with a diagram that pointed to different parts of the hook. He showed some of the sizes that he uses. For certain fish, the smaller the hook, the smaller the fish; and the bigger the hook, the bigger the fish.

Shelby’s demonstration was 0n what you will need for rabbits and some things you will want to know. For example, in her demonstration she said, “If you wait too long to clean out the poop tray the smell could cause an upper respiratory infection.

Advisor Diane Waits brought samples of some of the cheeses for a fundraiser. The cheddar was sharp and the pepperjack was delicious. If you would like to purchase some you can contact Amanda Muncy by email [email protected].

Submitted by Shelby Schwalm, news reporter, Highland county Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club.