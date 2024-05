The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed May to be Older Americans Month at its weekly Wednesday. Pictured are (l-r, front) Gene and Joanetta Fetters; (l-r, middle) Diana Carbs, Mechell Karnes, Lin Packard, Patty Roades, Shirley Foster, Ruth Spendlove, Juanita Kelley, Bonnie Buchanan, Geneva Vaugh and Pat Ziesemer; and (l-r, back) commissioners Brad Roades, Dave Daniels and Terry Britton.

Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette