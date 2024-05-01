The perfect salad for summer picnics

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ deviled egg pasta salad. Submitted photo

This is a perfect salad to make for summer picnics or for anytime. This pasta salad is on my menu for the weekend. Looks so yummy. I think I will like it better than potato salad. I hate doing all those potatoes. I would rather cook pasta. So if you need a dish to take, this one is perfect.

Enjoy and thank you to my very good friend Patricia Nicholes for sharing this recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, and a story about the recipe to go with if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great weekend!

DEVILED EGG PASTA SALAD

Ingredients

10 eggs hard boiled

1 lb. elbow macaroni

3 tbsp. mustard

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. sweet relish

1 cup red onion diced

3 stalks celery chopped

1 tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook the pasta in a large pot, according to package instructions.

Drain, rinse and set aside.

Cut hard boiled eggs in half, placing yolks in a medium bowl.

Chop egg whites into pieces. Repeat for all eggs. Set chopped egg whites aside.

Mash yolks until fully broken up.

Add mayonnaise, mustard and relish. Stir until well combined. Set aside.

In a large bowl, place pasta, egg whites, celery and onion. Stir to combine.

Add yolk mixture to bowl and stir until blended.

Add salt, pepper and paprika.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.