Marshall Stockmen elect officers

The Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club recently elected officers while the Clover Buds made flower pots. The next meeting is scheduled for May 7 at 7 p.m. at the old Marshall firehouse. The club officers are as follows: president Hailey Cornett; vice president Shannon Combs; secretary Mercy Combs; news reporter D’lelah Laber with assistants Olivia Cole and Peyton Tyler; recreation Cade Shoemaker; and devotions Kelsie White, Patton Laber and Gabe Michael. The officers are pictured (front row, l-r) Remy Barney, Jackson Willis, Gabe Michael, Patton Laber, Hailey Cornett and Cade Shoemaker (back row, l-r) Peyton Tyler, Kelli White, Olivia Cole, D’lelah Laber, Mercy Combs and Shannon Combs.

Submitted photo