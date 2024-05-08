Waw-wil-a-way DAR holds high tea

Pictured (left side going up) are Susan Parker, Tracy Kepker, Sherri Smithson, Kim LaCalamito, Casey Phares and Betsy Harvey; (bottom right, going up) Gail Allen, Doris Fender, Helen Roe, Elissa Zornes, Cara Pfeifer, Jane Stowers and Andrea Schneider. Other members not pictured include Nina Couser, Vicki Knauff, Vicki Smith, Siobhan Smith, Shelly Smith, Rose Ryan and Kathleen Fuller, Submitted photo Pictured, from left, are Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter Regent Elissa Zornes, vice regent Cara Pfeifer and prospective member Casey Phares, who won the best hat award. Submitted photo

A “high tea” was enjoyed at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum in Hillsboro by the Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on May 5 at 4 p.m.

Little sandwiches, cookies, scones and tea were provided by hostesses Tracy Kipker and Jane Stowers. Members brought their own teacups and gave the history of each. Beautiful teapots decorated the tables. Hats are a must at high tea and members enjoyed the variety. Prospective member Casey Phares won the best hat vote.

Lynn Neal gave an interesting presentation on her hat collection and the history of hats. Highland County Historical Society board member Debbie Williams gave the history of the museum and tours after the meeting.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter.