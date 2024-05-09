Lady Mambas headed to nationals

Staff Reports
The seventh grade Lady Mambas AAU team based in Hillsboro, with players from Highland and surrounding counties, had a successful last weekend placing first in the Buckeye Storm Classic Tournament in Portsmouth. The win qualified the team to play at National Championship Tournament in South Carolina from June 19-23. Pool play at Portsmouth was Saturday with the Lady Mambas winning 49-18 over WV Wild 2029 and 57-18 win over Assassins 2028-2029. Sunday was tournament play with a 45-23 win over the Assassins and a championship win, 38-32, over WV Wild 2029. The Lady Mambas current season record stands at 15-4, with two first place tournament finishes this season, one second place, one fourth place and one sixth place. Pictured (back row, r-l) are coach Derrik Haithcock, La’Niah Smith, Libby Webster, Hayden Rideout, Jayla Haithcock and Aurora Stringfield (front row, r-l) Mckenize West, Jayden Hatfield, Lyrric Hanson, Maddie Easter and Karis Hudson.

Submitted photo

