SSCC Theatre auditions May 22

The SSCC Theatre Company will hold auditions for “Voices of the Earth: From Sophocles to Rachel Carson and Beyond” on May 22. Submitted photo

The SSCC Theatre Company will hold auditions for the summer production of “Voices of the Earth: From Sophocles to Rachel Carson and Beyond,” compiled by Rush Rehm and Charlie Junkerman of the Stanford Repertory Theatre.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Voices of the Earth” deals with the troubled relationship between humans and the natural world. Along with powerful wilderness images and soundscapes, this staged reading features environmental pioneers (Muir, Carson, Stegner), great nature writers (Thoreau, Snyder, Abbey), playwrights who turn to the environment for inspiration (Sophocles, Chekhov, O’Neill), native American voices (Crowfoot, Chief Luther, Standing Bear, Walking Buffalo), poets who honor the earth (Li Po, Rumi, Neruda, Levertov, Oliver, Lorde), environmental activists (Mendes, Saro-wiwa, Maathai, Goodall, McKibben), climate change deniers who insist we face no crisis, and scientists who know better. “Voices of the Earth” brings home the threat that looms, even as it lifts the spirit and call people to action.

Those interested in auditioning will be asked to cold read from the script during their audition. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the audition.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, get in touch with director Rainee Angles ([email protected]) to schedule an alternate audition date before May 22.

“Voices of the Earth” will be performed on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $5 each. For more information about auditioning and the rehearsal schedule, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.