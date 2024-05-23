Greenfield man sentenced to seven years

Davis III

A Greenfield man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison on multiple charges of trafficking in a school zone.

Harold Davis III, 48, was sentenced to three years in prison on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to four years in prison on another count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, also a second-degree felony. Davis III was also given 17 days of jail time credit.

Davis III was ordered to pay restitution of $350 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around April 24, 2023, members of the Highland County Task Force were advised by a confidential informant (CI) that a deal was arranged with Davis III to purchase a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine for $100. The CI was then given an audio/video recorder and $100 for the transaction.

The CI drove to the residence on McClain Ave at North 7th Street where Davis III got into the CI’s vehicle. Davis III gave over a plastic bag of substance, after which the CI gave him the money. Davis III then left the vehicle and the CI went back to the Task Force.

The CI gave them the substance as well as the audio/video recorder. The substance was sent to BCI for analysis, where it tested positive as 6.94 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. The location of the deal was within 1,000 feet of McClain School.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around April 28, 2023, members of the Task Force met with a CI who’d arranged to buy a half-ounce of methamphetamine from Davis III. The CI was given $200 for the deal and an audio/video recorder.

The CI went to an alley between North 7th Street and North 8th Street and waited. Davis III was walking in the alley and handed the CI two bags containing substances. The CI then gave Davis III the money.

The CI went back to the Task Force and gave them the audio/video recorder as well as the substances. The substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as 13.89 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. The alley between North 7th Street and North 8th Street was also within 1,000 feet of McClain School.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.