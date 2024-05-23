Jones drop-off site New Life Ministries

Greene King Vaher

Mathew E. Greene, Kyle R. King and Susan E. Vaher, Edward Jones financial advisors in Hillsboro, are supporting New Life Ministries Food Pantry by serving as drop-off locations for a canned food drive.

Items needed for the food drive include: canned goods, peanut butter, bottled juice, cereal and other non-perishable food items.

Local residents and businesses may help others in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch offices during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are committed to supporting not only our clients but the entire community,” King said. “This food drive is one way we can help make a difference.”

The branch addresses are: 225 W. Main St. (Suite A), 131 E. Beech St. (Suite 2), 1019 W. Main S. (Suite C).

Note that monetary donations cannot be accepted.

Submitted by Lynn Luman, senior branch office administrator, Edward Jones.