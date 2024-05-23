Dovetail Anthing With Wheels Show

KAMP Dovetail has announced its Anything With Wheels Show on Tuesday, June 18.

The KAMP theme this year is IN MOTION.

“We wanted our campers to have the opportunity to see some really neat vehicles with wheels,” said Linda Allen, SATH executive director.

The show will be held at Rocky Fork State Park at the KAMP Dovetail area. The address is 9800 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and judging by our campers and volunteers begins at 7 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries. Trophies will be awarded to the top three vote getters. There is no charge to enter.

“So, if you have a car, bike, truck, tractor or anything with wheels that you would like to share with our campers and enter in the show that would be great. We hope you will come out and join the fun and support KAMP Dovetail at our Anything With Wheels Show,” Allen said.

If you need more information about SATH or the upcoming Show, call Allen at 937-366-6657.

Submitted by Linda Allen.